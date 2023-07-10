Nicki Minaj Reflects On “Full Circle Moment” At ‘Barbie’ Premiere  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj looked every inch the ‘Barbie’ icon during the pink carpet premiere of the movie in Los Angeles Sunday.

Nicki Minaj was living out her “Barbie Dreams” at the Los Angeles premiere of the new Warner Bros movie on Sunday (July 9).

The “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” hitmaker, who features on the Barbie Soundtrack alongside Ice Spice with “Barbie World,” looked every inch the living doll on the pink carpet. She donned a pale purple crop top and skirt set with a thigh-high slit with calf-length flowing blonde tresses.

The crowd cheered wildly as Nicki Minaj posed for the cameras before being joined by Margot Robbie, the film’s star. The Barbie icons posed for the camera, but not before Robbie made sure the rapper’s hair looked perfect. Check out the clips below.

Margot Robbie and Nicki Minaj together on the red carpet at the #Barbie premiere. pic.twitter.com/UQoU1RTzF5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 10, 2023

Nicki Minaj later reflected on the “full circle” moment, having made Barbie a part of her brand throughout her career.

“I’m so excited to be here and be part of this entire moment,” she told Entertainment Tonight before expressing her gratitude for being part of the movie.

“I’ve been saying Barbie my whole career so it’s a very full circle moment for me,” Nicki Minaj added.

🚨 CALLING ALL BARBZ 🚨 Nicki Minaj says it's a "full circle moment" to attend the #Barbie World Premiere in Los Angeles. 💖 pic.twitter.com/CnAjQ8FBf2 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie opened up about having her own fantasy moment after meeting the rapper.

“Oh my god, that was iconic. I’m dying,” she gushed during a pink-carpet interview with Variety. “I’m gonna have to take a minute later to be like, ‘Wow, I actually just got a picture with Nicki Minaj.”