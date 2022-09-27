Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Instagram In Wake Of YouTube Age Restriction On New Video 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj trashed YouTube for age-restricting her new video “Likkle Miss Remix,” and now the rap star is coming for Instagram too! Read more!

Nicki Minaj called out YouTube officials on Monday for putting an age restriction on her “Likkle Miss Remix” music video, and now she’s coming for Instagram too.

Nicki took to Instagram to reveal that she had received a violation notice from YouTube officials who deemed her video unsuitable for viewers under the age of 18. Due to the restriction, her video would not be visible to under-18s, those using Restricted Mode, or those who were logged out.

Alongside a screenshot of the notice, Nicki accused YouTube bosses of being “in bed” with rival labels.

“Imagine this. They restricted my f###### video but have things a million f###### times worse on their bogus f###### platform,” Nicki Minaj wrote. “This is what they do to keep you from winning while doing ads for other ppl and posting fake f###### stats. Because the same ppl who run YouTube are in bed with a certain record label and mngmnt company (sic).”

In a second post, she added, “This was done to stop us from getting a lot of views in the first 24 hours. The duds at my label allow ppl to use my videos all the time to promote weak s### but said we can’t buy promo for my videos.”

She also shared a screengrab of a comment she wrote on YouTube underneath her video. Her post reads, “WHY TF (the f**k) YALL RESTRICT MY FKING VIDEO?!?!!”

Nicki deleted her posts after YouTube officials lifted the age restriction on the video.

Responding to a fan who celebrated the removal on Monday, Nicki tweeted, “F### THEM DUDS. THEY CANT GIVE US BACK OUR FIRST 24 HOURS CAN THEY?!?!!! SO MISSION ACCOMPLISHED.”

The “Likkle Miss Remix” video, which was released on Sunday, stars Nicki and her collaborator Skeng and depicts dancers twerking and performing sexually suggestive moves.

The rapper agreed with a fans claims that Instagram was blocking her fans from receiving notifications when she posted, but they still received them from people they were not engaging with.

“THEY ALL IN ON IT BOO,” Nicki fumed, while tagging Instagram. “Welp we know the answer to that too now don’t we??!??! Chiiiiiiii when y’all see what the rock is fkng cooking for these corporations,” the rapper added.