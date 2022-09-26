Nicki Minaj Thinks There’s A Conspiracy Against Her After YouTube Age Restricts Her Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

YouTube faced the wrath of Nicki Minaj, who was upset over the handling of her “Likkle Miss Remix” video with Skeng.

Nicki Minaj ranted on social media after YouTube put an age restriction on her “Likkle Miss Remix” video.

The diamond-selling rapper accused YouTube of conspiring to suppress her views. Nicki Minaj claimed YouTube was “in bed” with an unnamed record label and management company on Monday (September 26).

“Imagine this,” she wrote on Instagram. “They restricted my f###### video but have things a million f###### times worse on their BOGUS FKNG PLATFORM. this is what they do to keep you from winning while doing ads for other ppl and posting FAKE FKNG STATS. because the same ppl who run YouTube are in bed with a certain record label and mngmnt company. GO SUCK OUT YA MUDDA BIG PUM PUM. LYOR IT BETTER NOT BE YOU.”

Nicki Minaj’s video is no longer age-restricted on YouTube, but she believed the damage was already done. She also criticized her own label while airing out YouTube.

“This was done to stop us from getting a lot of views in the first 24 hours,” she wrote. “The DUDS at my label allow ppl to use my videos all the time to promote weak s### but said we can’t buy promo for my videos. @youtube @youtubemusic it’s time y’all tell ppl that you’re in bed with a whole RECORD LABEL & MNGMNT COMPANY!!!!!”

Nicki Minaj continued, “HOW LONG HAVE YALL BEEN PLAYING THE NUMBERS GAME TO LIE & PRETEND PPL R DOING ‘GOOD’ WHEN THEY R NOT?!?!! HOW MUCH AD SPACE DID THESE DUDS PURCHASE TO BE PROMOTED ON MY CHANNEL IN THE LAST 5 YEARS?!??!!!! #LikkleMissREMIXVideo.”

Watch the “Likkle Miss Remix” video below.