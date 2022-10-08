Nicki Minaj Heading To University of California (Berkeley) To Support Her Own Course; Barbz Go Nuts

One of the most prestigious schools in the United States, the University of California (Berkeley), has announced that they will be offering a new course in the Spring 2023 semester, zeroing in on the feminist dynamics of Nicki Minaj.
The course is titled, “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms,” and will embark on encouraging students to consider the impact the Queens native has had on HipHop culture and the music industry.
It further endeavors to connect to the “broader historical-social structures and Hip-Hop feminisms.”
Professor El Henson, a postdoctoral fellow in Black studies, whose Twitter handle is @dr_peaceandlove, tweeted to the rap star, “I’m so excited to be teaching AAS 140.2: “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms” this spr 2023 @ uc berkeley. we would be hella happy & honored for u to stop by!”
“I’m finalizing things this fall & would love to talk more details w/ u via DM?” she continued.
Nicki Minaj responded, saying “I’d love to stop by.”
Professor Henson also thanked the Barbz for being supportive of her effort.
“Barbz: thank yal so much for the love & interest in my class! words cannot capture my excitement & appreciation for yal support. i feel so encouraged & i’m looking forward to sharing more details as they’re finalized!”