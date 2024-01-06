Nicki Minaj Reveals Her High School Nick Name When She Was Class Clown

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj was the “class clown” in high school. Find out why she ‘stood out’ and learn about her experience at NYC’s LaGuardia Arts School.

Nicki Minaj was the “class clown” in high school. During an appearance on “Live With Kelly & Mark,” the music icon revealed that she “stood out” in high school.

“Why would you ask that,” Nicki jokingly responded when co-host Mark Consuelos asked “what kind of kid” she was at school. “Well, I was very loud in high school,” Nicki Minaj confessed. “I guess you could call me, I guess like the class clown type of vibe person.”

Nicki attended LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City. She is one of many stars to have attended the school, with fellow alumni including Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson, Timothée Chalamet and Awkwafina.

Nicki continued of her time at LaGuardia, “I stood out and as soon as I went to school, I told my teachers to call me Cookie and I had all of my teachers call me Cookie in my drama department, not in the academics, we didn’t really pay too much attention about them, but like my acting teachers, they knew that they had to call me that and all the acting students called me that.”

The rapper added that she gave many of her friends at school nicknames, joking, “They acted like they hated it but I could tell they liked it.”

Nicki then went on to give nicknames to Mark and his co-host and wife Kelly Ripa, hilariously declaring them “Belly and Bark.”