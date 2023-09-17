Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty & Crew Attempt To Hunt Down Offset In NYC

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj‘s husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, was apparently looking for Offset in New York City over the weekend. On Friday night (September 15), one of Petty’s friends shared an Instagram post of them attempting to track the Migos member down.

“Offset, where you at?” he’s heard saying in the clip. “That’s it … you know what’s up. We outside! Big Zoo outside!” Petty adds, “What’s poppin’?” He then says something about planning a funeral before suggesting, “Let’s play.” While it’s unclear what the beef is exactly about, one person does mention “they” tried to come at him at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where both Offset’s wife, Cardi B, and Minaj were performing that night.

So Kenneth Petty and his slow friends went outside on an empty street at 4am to go live and threaten Offset. This is who y’all queen of rap is married to. A washed broke 45yr old sexual predator and gang member. Kenneth need that ankle monitor back on. pic.twitter.com/MfZBwFsKYO — CARDIA 🫵🏽 (@CCardib2) September 16, 2023

But Offset isn’t remotely worried about any idle threats. Just hours after Petty and his entourage were on the hunt, Offset touched down in Boulder, Colorado, where he met up with Deion Sanders, the University of Colorado at Boulder’s new coach and toured the CU stadium. As pointed out by several people on social media, Offset simply brushed off Petty’s attempt at a confrontation in a video he took while stepping off a private jet.

“Offset laughing at Kenneth Petty while getting off of a private plane is the jumpstart I needed to my morning,” one person tweeted, while another said, “Its hilarious to me that Kenneth Petty is even HINTING at any problems with Cardi and Offset. You’re a convicted rapist. A BROKEY living off his sugar mama meal ticket celebrity wife. There is a BIG Difference between you and Offset. Sir if you don’t sit down.”

Offset chuckles at Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, and his associates. pic.twitter.com/PmQIY2mBnE — N3RO (@N3RONEWS) September 16, 2023



However, some are saying Offset started it with a direct message to Petty that read, “Where you located. U n####s p###y speaking on female business and talking crazy broke ash don’t got money for war.”

Offset threatening Kenneth Petty and his fine ass friend. Why aren’t the blogs posting this ? pic.twitter.com/xEX8ydFkpt — prophet (@BarbieProphet) September 16, 2023

Whatever the case, it doesn’t look like Offset is sweating it. As illustrated in the clip, he apparently finds the entire situation hilarious.