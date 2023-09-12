Is Nicki Minaj Bringing A TikTokin’ Metalcore Guitarist To The VMAs?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj is about to literally bring the BARBZ out to the VMAs

Nicki Minaj is utilizing her powers as the host of the MTV VMA Awards to help spotlight her talented legion of Barbz fans—and this TikToker may be the first to reap the benefits.

The Queens-bred rapper has seemingly taken notice of TikTok creator @rickyjab, who’s a guitarist specializing in the creation of metalcore mashup content. His latest claim to fame is a brilliant original remix of Nicki’s cult favorite “Last Time I Saw You,” which features an interpolation of his own metal-driven composition along with a dub of the song’s original lyrics. Some four million views later, Nicki caught wind of the video and apparently thought, “Sign this man up for the VVMAs” and nothing else.

“HIRED!!!!” Nicki wrote in a recent tweet. “Someone get this man to the @vmas !!!!!! #LastTimeISawYou It’s #BARBIE B!CHHHHH!!!!!!! I’m HOSTING!!!!! GET YA MTHFKN.”

With the VMAs upon us, the creator confirmed in a new video that he has indeed been hired by Nicki and is set to go to the VMAs—except there’s one problem. He says he’s still in Nashville and somehow needs to make it to New Jersey by showtime.

While it’s highly unlikely the talented content creator will make his VMA debut tonight, there’s still hope that he may touch the stage with Nicki soon enough. Until then, check out an additional version of the flip below.