Nicki Minaj Takes The Reins Of 2023 MTV VMAs Ahead Of ‘Pink Friday 2’

Nicki Minaj, who is nominated for several VMAs, returns to emcee the MTV Video Music Awards for the second year in a row.

MTV announced the return of Nicki Minaj as its emcee for the annual Video Music Awards. The Hip-Hop star will host the festivities and perform for the second year in a row.

Nicki Minaj won the Video Vanguard Award at last year’s VMAs. She will perform her new single “Last Time I Saw You” at this year’s event.

“Last Time I Saw You” will appear on Nicki Minaj’s upcoming album Pink Friday 2, which is scheduled to drop in November. The album is her follow-up to 2018’s Queen.

Nicki Minaj scored six nominations for this year’s VMAs. She was nominated for Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Video, Best R&B Video, Best Visual Effects and Song of the Summer.

Diddy will receive the Global Icon Award at the 2023 VMAs. He will also perform at the event for the first time since 2005.

MTV booked Nicki Minaj’s collaborators Lil Wayne and Doja Cat as performers for the 2023 VMAs. The awards ceremony’s presenters include Ice Spice, GloRilla and French Montana.

The 2023 VMAS will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday (September 12). The show airs live on MTV and its sister networks. It can be streamed on Paramount Plus.