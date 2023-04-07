Nicki Minaj Hypes NBA YoungBoy Collaboration “WTF”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj and NBA YoungBoy’s song “WTF” will appear on the latter’s upcoming album ‘Don’t Try This At Home.’

Nicki Minaj teamed up with NBA YoungBoy for a new single titled “WTF.”

The track marked the latest single from NBA YoungBoy’s upcoming album Don’t Try This At Home. Nicki Minaj teased the collaboration by posting a photo of herself and NBA YoungBoy on social media.

“MIDNIGHT YOUNGBOY X DA SLEEZE #WTF,” she wrote via Twitter.

The NBA YoungBoy collab arrives a month after Nicki Minaj released her track “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” Her latest single peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Nicki Minaj fans are still awaiting to see if she will drop an album in 2023. The Republic Records artist hasn’t dropped a new studio LP since 2018’s Queen. Nicki Minaj did put out a compilation titled Queen Radio Vol. 1 in 2022.

NBA YoungBoy, on the other hand, has dropped a multitude of projects in recent years. He released I Rest My Case in January.

I Rest My Case served as NBA YoungBoy’s first album for Motown Records. He left Atlantic Records in 2022.

Last month, NBA YoungBoy received good news when a judge removed a few restrictions from the terms of his house arrest. The judge allowed him to have more than three visitors at his home with no curfew as part of his supervised release.