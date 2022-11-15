Nicki Minaj Ignores Backlash, Confirms 2022 Qatar World Cup Song  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj confirmed she will appear on the World Cup song despite criticism from her fans over the host Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ+ stance.

Nicki Minaj ended the speculation over her appearance on the 2002 World Cup anthem, confirming she is on the track despite the controversy surrounding it.

The “Super Freaky Girl” hitmaker teased the track on Monday (Nov. 14), adding a cryptic slide to the end of her latest Instagram reel. After thanking her fans for her MTV EMAs win, she shared an image of three pairs of football boots.

Each boot has the name of the song’s performers’ Nicki Minaj, Colombian singer Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares. Additionally, the three numbers on the boots hinted at the single’s release date: Friday, November 18.

However, the Babrz and other music fans were outraged at the move, pointing to the host Qatar’s firm anti-LGBTQ+ stance. Many were concerned Nicki Minaj has a loyal q#### fanbase, unable to safely visit Qatar to watch the World Cup.

One fan tagged Nicki Minaj, writing: “Not sure if you’re aware but your LGBTQ+ supporters from Qatar are in danger and you’re funding and standing by their disgusting views. Qatar was voted as the one of the worst places in the world to be gay. homosexuality is illegal and punishable by imprisonment.”

hi @nickiminaj not sure if you’re aware but your LGBTQ+ supporters from qatar are in danger and you’re funding and standing by their disgusting views.



qatar was voted as the one of the worst places in the world to be gay. homosexuality is illegal and punishable by imprisonment, https://t.co/mdyg4GVf76 — Ryan Wilks (@ryanwilks98) November 13, 2022

“Nicki Minaj doing a song for the Qatar cup when that country is violently homophobic and against the rights of LGBTQ+ is something, especially considering majority of her fanbase are apart of that community,” wrote another.

Nicki Minaj doing a song for the Qatar cup when that country is violently homophobic and against the rights of LGBTQ+ is something, especially considering majority of her fanbase are apart of that community. https://t.co/396iv74fiR — Cuntology 🤷🏽‍♀️ (@Bardiology_) November 13, 2022

Nicki Minaj. A Female rapper. Is performing in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Oh My Fcking God. — HALF BACK 🇺🇾 (@QUEENMINAJ67) November 13, 2022

Nonetheless, Nicki confirmed the track on Tuesday, posting a pre-save link to the official 2022 World Cup anthem.

“Tukoh Taka” is scheduled to be released on Friday, two days before the World Cup kicks off on November 20.