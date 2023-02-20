Nicki Minaj In Trinidad Ahead Of Annual Carnival After Sharing Surprise Trini Collab 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj flew into Trinidad at the weekend, days after releasing a new song with fellow Trini artists Machel Montano and Destra.

Nicki Minaj returned to Instagram at the weekend following a brief absence, surprising fans with her first verse of 2023.

The “Super Freaky Girl” hitmaker teamed up with fellow Trinidadian natives Machel Montano and Destra on the remix of their “Shake the Place” single. Nicki Minaj reps her Trini roots on the upbeat soca track.

“Trinidad my country, the greatest carnival of all time,” she raps. “I’m reppin’ that red, that white, that black / I’m reppin’ my real flag.”

While the song audio is only available via YouTube, a video is apparently on the way. On Sunday (Feb. 19), Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to share a message to her followers alongside some visuals from the single featuring all three artists.

“If you f$&@ with ISLAND GIRLS rep your flag for me in the comments,” she penned in the caption. “Trinidad CARNIVAL is about to #ShakeThePlace shake up di whole place. 🇹🇹♥️🫡 “

Nicki Minaj also paid tribute to her collaborators, two of soca music’s leading voices. “It’s an honor,” she added. The Barbz, Nicki’s hardcore fanbase, also got their own shout-out. “We’ll talk soon, barbz. Promise. Love you. 🦄” she concluded.

Check out the visuals in the clip below and listen to the single at the end of the page.

Nicki Minaj Arrives In Trinidad

Meanwhile, fans could see another surprise from the superstar rapper. Nicki Minaj was caught leaving the airport after arriving in Trinidad on Sunday, the day before the country host their carnival. The annual event is held on the Monday and Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, and this year will take place on 20 and 21 Feb.

.@nickiminaj arriving to Trinidad 🇹🇹 from another angle, a fan telling her she loves her and she tells him she loves him back. Hope we get to see Nicki Minaj in a costume for the carnival.👸🏽🔥🔥❤️💕♥️♥️♥️♥️😍😍🦄🦄🦄🦄🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹 #trinidad #trinidadcarnival #trinidadcarnival2023… https://t.co/w6tbP9hpRh pic.twitter.com/DuzQjfkBCN — CELEBSLOVENICKIMINAJ (@celebslovenicki) February 19, 2023

Fans immediately began speculating that Nicki Minaj would perform the new song with her collaborators for carnival, a first for the rapper. While she did not perform at the time, Nicki joined the celebrations back in 2020.