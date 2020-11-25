Nicki Minaj Joins The Weeknd In Blasting The Grammys

(AllHipHop News)
New mom Nicki Minaj noted Grammy nominations day by putting the Recording Academy on blast for her 2012 snub.
The “Anaconda” hitmaker still hasn’t forgiven the powers that be for failing to give her the Best New Artist honor following her breakout year.
“Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade – went on to inspire a generation,” she snarled on social media. “They gave it to the white man Bon Iver.”
Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 24, 2020
Meanwhile, Twitter and Instagram lit up after the 2021 nominations were announced following a shocking The Weeknd snub – the Canadian hitmaker, who has dominated many of the awards shows this year, didn’t pick up a single mention.
The Weeknd also issued a fiery response to being left out, after a groundbreaking year. The “Blinding Lights” star was completely shut out of the 2021 awards when the nominations were announced and many music experts have taken to social media and blogs to share their surprise.
And now the singer has made it clear he’s upset, tweeting: “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”
The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020
Meanwhile, Recording Academy chief Harvey Mason, Jr. has addressed the drama in a new interview with Variety, insisting there’s nothing twisted or sinister about the The Weeknd’s snub – he was just unfortunate not to get a mention.
“It really just comes down to the voting body that decides,” he says. “We have eight nomination slots to fill (in the ‘Big Four’ categories: Best Album, Song, Record and New Artist), five in others, and the voters vote for their favorites.
Beyonce dominates the 2021 nominations list with nine.