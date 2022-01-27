Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby “Do We Have A Problem?” Arrives Next Week

Nicki Minaj has linked with Lil Baby for a new song titled “Do We Have A Problem?” due to arrive on streaming platforms on Feb. 4.

Nicki Minaj has announced new music on the way after linking with Lil Baby.

The “W.A.P” hitmaker took to Instagram to share the news with her 172 million followers. She posted a pic of her and the “Drip Too Hard’ Rapper.” In the snap, Nicki Minaj perches seductively on a table while Lil Baby towers behind her. Her blonde hair is styled in a top knot ponytail as she wears a tight black minidress. The outfit is accessorized with black stiletto pumps and gold jewelry.

“DO WE HAVE A PROBLEM⁉️” she wrote in the caption.” BABY X BARBIE 🦄🎀🤞🏽PINK FRIDAY 🔥 FEB 4 👅⬆️🤣”

Moreover, rumors that Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby were working on something have swirled for some time. The Sun reported the pair have already recorded visuals for the track, titled “Do We Have a Problem?”

Will There Be A Nicki Minaj Album In 2022?

A Sun source revealed Nicki is readying for a comeback, commencing with the Lil Baby track.

“She has been hard at work in the studio over the past year and is hoping this can help gain her some momentum again. The video has been made to shock fans and she looks incredible, so it is all systems go.”

Meanwhile, the Barbs have been eagerly awaiting new music from Nicki Minaj for some time. Her last studio album was “Queen” back in 2018. While Nicki has featured on hits including “Yikes,” “Trollz,” “Seeing Green,” “Boyz,” “Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” and more, a full-length project could be on the way.

However, back in December, she hinted that new music could be on the way in 2022.

“No album/single out in 3 years. Cheers to 2022 🦄” Nicki Minaj wrote. “This photo was me testing the lighting with a sheet I wrapped around myself cuz I was butt ass NEKKID – b4 I got dressed to do the cake photo. Not bad for an outtake we got in 5 seconds. 😍🎀