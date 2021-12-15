Nicki Minaj Reveals Queen Radio Will Return On “A New Home”

Nicki Minaj also hinted that new music could be on the way in 2022 after taking some time off in the past few years to start a family.

Nicki Minaj revealed Queen Radio has found a new home and will soon be making an announcement about the show which was previously hosted on Apple Music.

The topic came up during a recent episode of the Joe Budden podcast. I want to know what happened to Queen Radio,” he said. He noted that Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio was “the biggest thing outside of OVO Radio” and asked for an update.

Joe referred to Nicki Minaj taking some time off to get married and have a baby before continuing: “Queen Radio is important for culture, sorry,” he said. “It should be there or we should get an announcement as to why it’s not there.”

Nicki Minaj responded to Joe via Twitter, retweeting a clip from the show.

“Thank you Joe, I rlly appreciate you asking & caring,” she wrote. “We have a new home. Official announcement coming soon. I gotta s/o Larry Jackson @ Apple tho, for originally putting the idea on my radar & giving me his blessing to explore new avenues for the show. #QueenRadio”

Back in July, Nicki Minaj teased an announcement pertaining to Queen Radio in the comments section of an IG post.

“It looks like there maybe a new home for Queen Radio & man oh man. Can’t wait to have fun wit you guys again. This sht gon b so epic,” she added. “But the things I have to say will be said in the right environment @ the right time. Plus, if you know me, I have to write about it first. Album tingz.”

Is A Nicki Minaj Project Coming In 2022?

Meanwhile, the New York Native who recently celebrated her 39th birthday took to Instagram last night (Dec. 14), hinting that a new Nicki Minaj project could be on the way next year.

“No album/single out in 3 years,” she wrote. “Cheers to 2022 🦄 this photo was me testing the lighting with a sheet I wrapped around myself cuz I was butt ass NEKKID – b4 I got dressed to do the cake photo. Not bad for an outtake we got in 5 seconds. 😍🎀”

Elsewhere, last week Nicki Minaj shared a stunning series of nearly nude photos to commemorate turning 39. She instructed her 164 million followers on Instagram to “Say Happy Birthday to da Bad Guy 🎉🎀”