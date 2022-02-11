Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby Return With New Single “Bussin”

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby continued the success of their last single released just last week and delivered another banger with “Bussin.”

Fresh off the success of the collaboration “Do We Have A Problem?” released last week, the pair return with a fresh track. Nicki teased the single earlier in the week on social media. She dropped the cover art featuring Nicki Minaj clad in a black dress with flame details and a chain with the word “BUSSIN” spelled out in diamonds. She revealed the track would drop on Feb. 11.

The Barbs have been eagerly awaiting a new album from Nicki Minaj since the release of “Queen” four years ago. However, she spoke to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe about her upcoming fifth studio LP during the latest episode of New Music Daily.

“So the album is coming very soon, obviously. That’s why I started putting out music. Like I said before, from now on, every Friday, it will be called Pink Friday,” said Nicki Minaj.

She continued, “I do have a lot of surprises lined up for the fans leading up to the album, but we want to definitely get the album out there quickly. I will say that. I would like to give them a taste of a little bit more music before the album comes out, but we think that it’s time.”

Listen to “Bussin” below or click here.