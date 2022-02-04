Nicki Minaj Plays Double-Agent In “Do We Have A Problem?” Video Feat. Lil Baby

Nicki Minaj flexed her acting chops playing a double-crossing agent in the view for her new song with Lil Baby. “Do We Have A Problem?”

The wait is over as Nicki Minaj finally dropped her much-anticipated song with Lil Baby, “Do We Have A Problem?”

The pair teased the song for some time, fans were hooked by the trailer, featuring actors Cory Hardict and Joseph Sikora. Watch the 9 minute stylish video below.

Nicki Minaj – Do We Have A Problem? feat. Lil Baby

Nick Minaj recently gave Lil Baby his flowers and admitted he may have got the best of her on “Do We Have A Problem?”

Nicki recently hopped on Instagram Live to discuss the new single ahead of its release on Friday (February 4) and she heaped high praise on Lil Baby’s mic skills. She also admitted the 4PF rapper might just have given her the work on their new collaboration.

“First of all, I want to just say shout out to Lil Baby,” Nicki Minaj said during a recent Instagram Live session. “Y’all know I always keep it real about verses and all of that… Lil Baby, he might have… ummm… he might have got me!

“But listen, the point is: Lil Baby went super duper hard — pause — and it’s so refreshing to see people still care about that type of stuff. I still care about it.”

She continued, “I don’t think people didn’t know Lil Baby was nice, but I will say that he pleasantly surprises me all the time. This particular record was just another moment when you could just tell the difference when somebody knows they’re here for a long time.”

Finally, Nicki Minaj said, “The way he pushed himself and his pen, I loved it. He bodied, bodied, bodied. Shout out to him for just being dope and down to earth and sweet. All of that.”

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj pulled up to the Crypto Arena last night where she sat courtside to watch the Clipper’s narrow victory over the Lakers. The Clippers Spirit Dance Team danced to “Do We have a Problem?” and presented Nicki with a team jersey.