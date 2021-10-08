Nicki Minaj Links Up With Jesy Nelson On “Boyz”

Nicki Minaj joins ex- “Little Mix” singer Jesy on the nostalgic track that samples Diddy’s 2001 anthem “Bad Boyz For Life.”

Nicki Minaj linked up with former Little Mix member, Jesy Nelson, joining her on her debut solo single “Boyz.”

The pair previously worked together on Little Mix’s 2018 hit song “Woman Like Me” and now Nicki is back to support the British singer with her first solo offering.

The track samples Diddy’s 2001 smash “Bad Boy For Life” and features a cameo from the man himself. Diddy appears as the man next door who welcomes Jesy to the neighborhood after she accidentally smashes his window with the golf ball.

The singer first revealed she would be collaborating with Nicki Minaj again on her social media, sharing a clip teasing fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the visuals for “Boyz.”

The caption read: “Do you think they’re ready for this? @nickiminaj #Boyz.” A voiceover from the “Roman’s Revenge” rapper in her “Martha Zolanski” English accent declared “A Yo! It’s the U.K baddie and the Barbie”

A few days later she shared the song’s cover art, announcing “TS TIME @nickiminaj 8.10.21 #Boyz”

Meanwhile, Andy Cohen took to his Instagram to reveal Nicki Minaj as his co-host for Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion special.

“It’s the Reunion I could never get away with! At the end of ours, tonight @nickiminaj surprised the #RHOP and did her own thing! #AndyConda,” he wrote in the caption.

Watch the official video for “Boyz” featuring Nicki Minaj below.