Cold War Erupts Between Nicki Minaj And Leigh-Anne Pinnock Over Blackfishing Allegations

The war between Nicki Minaj and former Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock Just escalated over group member Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s leaked texts!

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has unfollowed Nicki Minaj on Instagram after the rapper attacked the Brit for accusing former bandmate Jesy Nelson of ‘blackfishing’ in her new “Boyz” video.

In a leaked text chain, new mom Pinnock appeared to suggest Jesy had darkened her skin and changed her hair to appear more black in the promo, prompting Nicki Minaj, who appears alongside Sean “Love” Combs in the video, to start taking shots.

“When you try to bring someone down because you see them continuing to try and pursue their careers, you are a f###### clown,” Nicki Minaj raged. “Immediately that person has to wear a big red clown nose and big clown boots…

“There are lots of women out here in the United States that tan, get bigger lips, get all types of s### done to themselves. I wear blonde hair, straight blonde hair down to my feet if I want to when I want to, contacts, whatever, I do whatever the f### I want. As long as you’re not hurting anybody or speaking negative about anybody’s race or culture, you should be able to enjoy your make-up, your body however you want to.”

Nicki added: “Sweetheart, take them text messages and shove it up you’re f###### ass, because when you do clown s### I gotta treat you and talk to you like you’re a clown. It screams insecurity, it screams that you’re jealous, only jealous people do things like this and now you just look like a big jealous bozo.”

Pinnock hasn’t commented on Minaj’s attack, but she unfollowed the rapper on Instagram on Wednesday.