Nicki Minaj Reveals Exact Moment She Wanted Breasts Reduced

Nicki Minaj has revealed that she officially decided to get a breast reduction after the 2022 Met Gala.

Nicki opened up to Vogue for its Life In Looks video segment about feeling self-conscious in her 2022 Met Gala outfit.

“I just realized just this moment that actually there was something good that came out of this,” Nicki Minaj noted when shown a photo of herself at the event. “It’s what really cemented the fact for me that I had to get my breast reduction.”

At last year’s fashion extravaganza, Nicki Minaj wore a black strapless Burberry gown and a leather baseball cap. Although she “loved” the look while being fitted, she raised her concerns about her boobs spilling out of the dress.

“I said, ‘You guys, listen, look, these boobs are gonna be spilling out,'” Nicki recalled. “And by the time we were ready to go, I looked in the mirror, I said, ‘Guys, my boobs are still spilling out.'”

The singer and rapper admitted that she “knew before we even left the room that the boobs were about to have a night of their own.”

The 41-year-old joked about her situation on the Met Gala red carpet, telling Page Six, “The only unplanned thing about my look is my boobs popping out because they made my cup size a little small. Enjoy these t**ies, ’cause y’all ain’t gonna see that ever again.”

Nicki revealed in June that she had undergone breast reduction surgery.