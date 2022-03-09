Nicki Minaj Moves Her Queen Radio Show To Amazon’s Amp App

Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio will make its return on Amazon’s Amp, which launched a limited-access beta version of the app on Tuesday (March 8).

Nicki Minaj found a new home for her Queen Radio show.

The Republic Records artist teamed up with Amazon to bring Queen Radio to the newly launched Amp app. Nicki Minaj’s show previously aired on Apple Music before ending its run on the streaming service in 2020.

Amazon released a limited-access beta version of Amp on Tuesday (March 8). The live radio platform allows users to create their own shows using licensed music from Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group as well as independent companies such as CD Baby and PIAS.

“Radio has always been about music and culture,” Amp’s vice president John Ciancutti said in a press statement. “But imagine if you were inventing the medium for the first time today. You’d combine what people love about radio—spontaneous talk, new music discovery, diverse personalities, and broad programming—with all that’s made possible by today’s technology … We are creating a new version of radio that will have an infinite dial of shows.”

Amazon’s Amp will feature multiple celebrity-hosted shows in addition to Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio. Other notable artists involved in the app include Pusha T, Big Boi, Lil Yachty and Travis Barker.

“By bringing these incredible personalities into the beta, creators can experience Amp in a way that drives the feedback needed to build the app together, ahead of a public launch later this year,” Ciancutti said.

Check out the Amp app here.