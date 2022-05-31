Nicki Minaj Named Maxim’s Creative Director

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj will also be a global ambassador for MaximBet and a special advisor to the sports betting brand’s board of directors.

Nicki Minaj joined forces with Maxim magazine and its sports betting brand MaximBet.

Maxim announced Nicki Minaj as the magazine’s new creative director on Tuesday (May 31). She will also serve as a global ambassador for MaximBet, which launched in 2021.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a collaboration,” Nicki Minaj said. “Merging business savvy power moves with my natural, creative, sexy, fun, and fashion-forward expression is just so spot-on as it relates to this partnership.”

She added, “I’m ready to fully step into my potential as a young, influential Queen, and owner and open doors for others to dream big. Get ready for the sexy parties and remember: scared money don’t make NO MONEY!!!! HA!!! Place your bets!!!! Let’s GO!!!”

Nicki Minaj’s partnership includes a role as a special advisor to MaximBet’s board of directors. The company currently operates in Colorado with market access in 11 other states and Ontario.

“Her role as a strategic advisor to MaximBet will be invaluable to us,” MaximBet CEO Daniel Graetzer said. “She’s built one of the most powerful brands in the world, her own, and she’s applying that same savvy and creativity to our lifestyle sports betting brand. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with her — she is creative, smart, passionate and bold. There is no one better suited to helping us take this form of entertainment mainstream.”

