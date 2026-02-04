Nicki Minaj: No Problem With Trans Adults, Big Problem With Trans Kids

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj said she supports transgender adults but opposes gender surgeries for minors during her appearance on Katie Miller’s podcast.

Nicki Minaj drew a clear line on transgender issues during her appearance on The Katie Miller Podcast. The rapper said she supports transgender adults but strongly opposes gender-affirming surgeries for children.

“I personally don’t have an issue with the trans part of the LGBT at all,” Nicki Minaj said during the interview that aired Monday. “I am the biggest advocate for adults being able to do whatever the heck they want to do. They’re adults. I don’t care.”

But the rapper changed her tone when discussing minors seeking gender transition procedures.

“I wouldn’t even allow my 17-year-old daughter to get breast implants,” she explained. “Most 99% of the parents would not let their 17-year-old child get breast implants. So if you wouldn’t let a child get breast implants, you’re not going to want them to have any kind of surgery because we all know the brain is not developed.”

The Queens rapper referenced suicide statistics to support her position.

“We’ve heard about 19 times more likely to commit suicide,” Nicki Minaj said. “What more do you need to know that a child is 19 times more likely to commit suicide if they have a surgery before they’re an adult?”

Her comments came during a broader discussion about California politics. Host Katie Miller asked about policies that led her to criticize Governor Gavin Newsom.

“Is it the mass amount of illegal immigration and tax dollars being spent for legally in healthcare?” Miller asked. “Is it the failure to rebuild homes in the Palisades? Is it just pro-trans ideology and pushing that on kids in schools?”

Nicki Minaj used the opportunity to attack Newsom’s political ambitions. She criticized his social media presence and presidential aspirations.

“With everything you said, but then having the audacity to be playing on Twitter, obsessed with Trump, trying to be Trump, trying to be funny when it’s not,” Nicki Minaj said. “We would never want someone like that to be our president.”

The rapper called Newsom disloyal and predicted voters would reject him.

“Americans are so big on loyalty and that just showed us all you do not have a loyal bone in your body and no one is going to vote for you,” she said.

Nicki Minaj has become increasingly vocal about political issues since supporting Donald Trump. She attended the premiere of the film Melania in Washington, D.C., last week and has criticized various Democratic politicians.

The full Katie Miller Podcast interview with Minaj was scheduled to be released at 6 P.M. ET on Monday.