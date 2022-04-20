Nicki Minaj Offers Rappers The Chance To Get On “We Go Up” Remix

Nicki Minaj will be inundated with responses after telling rappers to send their verses for the chance to feature on the song.

Nicki Minaj is giving away an opportunity that rappers around the world would pay big bucks for, a verse on one of her songs!

“Going once Going twice,” Nicki teased on Tuesday (Apr 19). “Are there any “rappers” that would like a verse on the WGU remix?” she asked.

The “Do We Have A Problem” rapper then challenged anyone hoping to score the feature to do what she did early on in her career. “The instrumental is on iTunes,” she instructed. “F### it up & send it to me. 🤷🏽‍♀️ that’s WTF EYEEEEEEE 👁 USED TO DO 👁 but that is I and I am him. Slim THICK wit da tilted brim. 🧢👅 #WeGoUpVideo out now ⏰”

Earlier on Tuesday, Nicki Minaj threatened to delay her forthcoming album if her fans failed to support her new video. She dropped the visuals for “We Go Up” featuring Fivio Foreign and instructed The Barbz to run up the numbers. Check out the video below.

Nicki Minaj Says No More Mrs. Nice Girl

However, she later revealed she is “tried being the good b####” and is bringing “the bad guy” back out.

“Many of y’all never experienced a “Nicki got her foot on btchs necks” era & it shows 🤣😭🤣😂,” Nicki tweeted. “So from this day forth y’all will not get papa bear mommy cuz y’all don’t deserve her😉. Yall won’t get ‘bout to be preggers Nicki or preggers Nicki. Y’all gon get who y’all begged4 🤪”

Just in case anybody assumed she was coming for the ladies, Nicki later clarified she was not being gender-specific. “And baby, that “btchs necks” covers the whole spectrum. Nigg@z tooooooooooooooooo.”

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj had another reason to be upset, learning she was locked out of one of her social media accounts. The New Yorker summoned her best Adele impersonation to call out Tik-Tok after she failed to get into her account.

“TikTok got me lookin in from the outside at my account that I can’t get into. Hello from the out-side btch,” she said while remixing Adele’s#### song. “I must’ve called a thousand times to tell you I’m sorry for everything that I’ve done. But when I call you never seem to b home.” Nonetheless, it seems Tik-Tok heard the call as she later revealed she regained access to her account.