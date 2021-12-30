Nicki Minaj & Offset Comment On The Death Of Business Manager Angie Kukawski

According to reports, a woman found Los Angeles-based business manager Angela “Angie” Kukawski dead in the trunk of a car parked in Simi Valley, California. Kukawski was 55 years old.

Police are said to be investigating the death as a homicide. Authorities arrested 49-year-old Jason Barker. His bail was raised to $3.07 million.

Angie Kukawski was connected to the Boulevard Management financial services firm. At one point, her client roster included Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Nicki Minaj, Offset of the Migos, and the Tupac Shakur Estate.

“Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know. You didn’t deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest In Peace 🙏,” wrote Nicki Minaj on her Instagram Story.

Offset posted on his own Instagram Story, “R.I.P. Angie. Such a sweetheart. You helped me so much. Talked to you every week. I’m in [disbelief]. Smh. Prayer to your family.”

Investigators believe Jason Barker murdered Angie Kukawski inside their home in Sherman Oaks before driving her body to a relative’s residence in Simi Valley. Kukawski is survived by five children.