Nicki Minaj Writes Tear-Jerking Open Letter Addressing The Death Of Her Father Robert Maraj

Nicki Minaj has finally opened up about the tragic death of her dad Rober Maraj, who was killed after being struck by a car.

After dropping her late-night release, Beam Me Up Scotty, Nicki Minaj has finally broken her silence about the tragic death of her father Robert Maraj.

Earlier this year, after the tremendous joy of having a baby, the Queen of Young Money lost her dad to a hit-and-run accident. Police reports note that a driver hit him while he was walking down a Mineola road in Long Island.

The car never stopped and kept going. Though Maraj was brought to a hospital, he died from the impact of the car.

For months, understandably, she has been quiet and reflective about his killing but recently posted a letter to her heavily trafficked website to express herself on a few topics including his death.

Nicki Minaj described his demise as “the most devastating loss of my life.”

She continued: “I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed.”

Though it was a hit-and-run, a man named Charles Polevich stepped up to take responsibility for the fatal accident. According to Detective Stephen Fitzpatrick, he also admitted to tampering with evidence.

Polevich is now being sued by Nicki’s mom, Carol Maraj. The lawsuit alleges that the driver was negligent, reckless, and careless by fleeing the scene.

She also shared that she was working on her full album and a documentary.

Check out the full open letter to her fans below:

My darlings, as I complete this album & documentary, I am also obsessing over “The Crown” on Netflix. The great Kenya Barris recommended I watch it & I’ve been hooked ever since. It’s safe to say I’ve watched every single episode of every single season at least 5 times each. Lol. Yikes. I know. 🥴 I can’t get enough of Claire Foy’s perfect face. I want to eat it. It just does the right thing in every single scene. Lmao. I also can’t believe how much I enjoy Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of Margaret Thatcher. Seeing as tho I’m such a Meryl StreepINISTA. I love Helena as Princess Margaret & Josh as Prince Charles, although let’s face it; he’s a tad hunkier than the real Prince ever was— and yes, I just used the word “hunkier”. Olivia Colman as the later Queen… she’s a great actress. I actually enjoyed her portrayal of Mrs. Thatcher’s daughter in the IRON LADY even more than I enjoy her in this role! Go figure. BRAVO to the entire cast, writers & directors.

While we’re on the subject of acting, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was one of the best pieces of work I’ve had the pleasure of viewing in a really long time. GENIUS!!!! With a capital everything!!!! Just when I thought there was no way I could love Viola Davis any more… I MEAN!!!!! OMG. I LIVE!!!! Every single monologue. Every single one. She brought those words to life in such a way that I truly felt as if she could’ve been speaking about the music industry right now! The writing in the original play was just brilliant but she was able to even add a billion times more to it & I didn’t think that was even possible b/c August Wilson is the TRUTH!!! Chadwick, of course, was just exceptionally layered & riveting. His acting knows no bounds. I can’t believe he was taken from us so soon. The man was on his way to becoming a full-fledged ICON!!! I also really loved the actor playing “Cutler”. Colman Domingo.

FUN FACT: since becoming pregnant I can’t stop eating ice. I’m now up to about 20 cups per day. I eat them out of the red plastic cups. The cups must always be stacked in two. “Double cup love, you the one I lean on”. Lol. It simply doesn’t taste right when I eat it out of one lil flimsy cup.

I’ve also been completely overwhelmed with joy & fulfillment in the world of Papa Bear. Each day creates a new & fascinating, magical memory that I hide far away into a little cute compartment of my heart; vowing never to forget any of it. Like. He’s just a cute liddo marshmallow. I can’t take it. His favorite movie is Madagascar (Escape 2 Africa) 🥴 won’t stop watching it. LOL. He’s so smart, funny, sweet, competitive… it’s kind of crazy how they have a full personality so early on. Yesterday I made him say mama. Even got it on video. Just… Wow.

Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life. I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed.

I can’t wait to share these new vibez wit yall. It’s so important to always go back to basics for me. This world of smoke & mirrors can blind you. Be careful. Always important to step back & just really observe. “I look beyond what people sayin & I see intent. Then I just sit back & decipher what they really meant”. Still applies. But not only in what people say, but in what they do. There has to be more to this. Right?

Anyway, it’s been a min since I wrote a letter & I know how much u guys love them. I love you dearly. Miss you so much. Thank you… for everything.

P.S. The passing of DMX hit me like a ton of bricks. Losing him felt like losing someone I grew up with. I adored him. Blessings to his family.

Time to make more history together, my loves ❤️