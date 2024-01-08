Nicki Minaj Flexes Her Pen Writing New “FTCU” Verse On Instagram Live 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj gave her fans a treat over the weekend, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at how she pens her raps, composing a new “FTCU” verse in front of tens of thousands of her fans live on Instagram.

Over the years, the NYC rap icon has faced accusations that she doesn’t write her own raps, something she strenuously denies.

During an Instagram livestream from the studio Sunday (January 7), Minaj showed off her writing process, demonstrating how easy it is for her to create a new flow for Pink Friday 2 hit “FTCU,” on a remix she called ” Stuck the Plug Up.”

“Y’all wanna help Roman write the third verse right now? she asked, referring to one of her alter egos.

After deciding on her opening line, “No hoe, sucks for you,” she turned to her The Barbz in the chat.

“Making up a flow means simply being yourself on a track,” she instructed before explaining a double entendre.

Nicki Minaj told Ebro Darden during their Apple Music interview that PF2 collaborator J. Cole’s reaction is responsible for “FTCU” being so high on the album’s tracklist.

She revealed that Drake had considered the track for his For All The Dogs album.

“I sent it to him when I did it, because I loved the beat,” Minaj said. “But I wasn’t sure about the chorus. So then when J. Cole was listening to it and he was bopping, and then the, ‘High heels on…’ when that dude was saying goodbye and that sh*t dropped. If you would’ve seen him, it was the dopest f###### thing.”

However, Nicki Minaj was still concerned about whether FTCU would get radio play until some encouragement from Cole.

“He was like, ‘Who cares?’” she added. “He was like, ‘Man, f### the radio.’”