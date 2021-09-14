Piers Morgan Blasts “Rudest Little Madam” Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj and Piers Morgan traded insults on Twitter after Nicki was criticized by England’s chief medical officer at a press conference.

Nicki Minaj got into a Twitter spat with broadcaster Piers Morgan in the aftermath of her wild claims about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Piers Morgan took aim at Nicki Minaj after Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty commented on her claims of the vaccine causing impotency. Whitty said Nicki “should be ashamed” of spreading misinformation at a press conference on Tuesday.

“Professor Whitty beefing with the ghastly @NICKIMINAJ (one of the rudest little madams I’ve ever met) is not the breaking news that I expected today – but it’s most welcome,” Morgan wrote on Twitter. “She’s peddling lies that will cost lives.”

I love him even tho I guess this was a diss? The accent ugh! Yassss boo!!!

😍😍😍😍😍😅😂🥴 https://t.co/kXdKteVc7j — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Nicki responded by saying she’s never met Morgan. She also seized on his “rudest little madam” line, making the phrase her Twitter bio.

“Sir I’ve never met you. I know… we all look alike,” she wrote to Morgan. “’Rudest little madam’. I like it. Has a special ring to it. Thanks Pierce. Love the accent. I’d love to come chat. Scones. Tea. Clown nose & big red shoes for you. Lmk babe.”

Sir I’ve never met you. I know… we all look alike. “Rudest little madam”. I like it. Has a special ring to it. Thanks Pierce. Love the accent. I’d love to come chat. Scones. Tea. Clown nose & big red shoes for you. Lmk babe 😘😍 https://t.co/9Evnhnuj9l — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Morgan reacted by fact-checking Nicki. He noted the two met at a taping of America’s Got Talent and threw in a spellcheck for his name too.

“Madam, we met on @AGT when you appeared as a guest act – but you refused to say hello to my three young sons because you were ‘too busy,’” he recalled. “Oh, and it’s ‘Piers’ – I know, we Brit names all sound alike.”

Nicki seemingly didn’t remember her appearance on America’s Got Talent in 2011, but fans quickly reminded her with footage of the performance. She still insisted she’d never slight any kids on purpose though.



“Stop fkng lying,” she replied to Morgan. “I never turn down pics with kids. If a middle person told you that, they were out of line. don’t blame me you stupid p############.”

Stop fkng lying. I never turn down pics with kids. If a middle person told you that, they were out of line. don’t blame me you stupid p############. https://t.co/3zkFCOHwYu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021