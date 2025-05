Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj is finally speaking out about the delay behind her highly anticipated album, and why fans are still waiting for its release.

Nicki Minaj is pressing pause on the release of her next album and opening up about the personal trade-offs she’s made to get where she is, including motherhood and missed holidays.

The rap heavyweight confirmed she’s holding off on dropping Pink Friday 3, her sixth studio album, because she wants it to carry weight—not just fill space.

“I have a lot of really strong songs,” she said in a Vogue Italia cover story. “But I don’t want to rush, I want the album to mean something, for the fans and for me. I will never be one of those people who releases songs just for the sake of it. I love music, I respect it.”

While the album’s timeline is still fluid, the Queens native made it clear she’s eager to hit the stage again. “Relive everything as soon as possible. For me and for the Barbz,” she added, hinting at a return to touring.

Minaj’s last project, Pink Friday 2, dropped on December 8, 2023, and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album made her the first female rapper to earn three No. 1 albums in the U.S.

It featured five singles, including “Super Freaky Girl,” which became her first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified double platinum in May 2023.

Nicki Minaj On Paying The Price Of Fame

But behind the accolades, Minaj reflected on the personal cost of her career.

“As a woman, I put off becoming a mother,” she explained. “A lot of women in the industry, especially older than me, haven’t had children. Some don’t regret it, but others do. I put it off. And then I didn’t go to every Thanksgiving, Christmas or birthday party because I had to work to support my family. I think the price was not having a ‘normal’ life.”

Now that she’s a mom to her son, affectionately known as Papa Bear, her priorities have shifted.

“Today, things are different, because I can give my son what I couldn’t have,” Minaj added. “But there are things I would like to ensure for him and that I have to figure out how to give him. When we go out, for example, I have to worry about someone taking pictures of him. So every day I have to decide: is it more important to go for a walk with my son or to avoid him being photographed?”