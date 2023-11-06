Nicki Minaj’s Plea To The Barbz: No More Threats, Hints At Twitter Departure 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj urged The Barbz “never threaten anyone on my behalf,” online or in person, insisting that she has never condoned such behavior.

Nicki Minaj has had enough of the drama on social media and is urging her most zealous fans, collectively known as The Barbz, not to make any threats on her behalf and to focus on her upcoming album.

The NYC icon took to Instagram on Sunday (October 5) with a PSA for her loyal fanbase. Like many fanbases in the internet age, The Barbz are active in their support on social media. Some of the most loyal supporters engage in fierce online spats with rival fanbases. Although she did not indicate what prompted her message, the intention was clear.

“Be sure to never threaten anyone on my behalf,” she began. “Whether on the internet or in person. Whether in jest, or not. I don’t & never have condoned that.”

Nicki Minaj reminded The Barbz: “We have an amazing album right around the corner,” adding,” It feels so surreal & euphoric.” She concluded her note with “blessings on blessings,” to her community.

Despite the delay of the highly anticipated album Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj has been blessing fans with new music.

The project was pushed back until her birthday on December 8. However over the weekend Minaj played some songs during multiple Instagram Live sessions. She even hinted at compiling the tracks into an EP.

I Need This Song Real Bad You went OFF😮‍💨❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/wMjSq08LX0 — $HESTHATFOREIGN🛸 (@shesthat4oreign) November 4, 2023

However, some fans are still not satisfied. The Barbz came to her defence Sunday, urging others not to question her but to appreciate the music. “Nicki you repeating yourself is exhausting,” wrote one sympathizer. “Why can’t we just enjoy the music and get ready for 12.8.”

Minaj agreed, replying with “POW. FKNG POW!!!!!!!!” before threatening to quit the platform.

“I think ima leave this X sh!t for GOOD!” she wrote. “Ima do a spaces right now to cuss everyone out. Then ima go to my rightful home.”