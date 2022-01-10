Nicki Minaj posted some unbelievable unreleased pictures from her pregnancy with her toddler, Papa Bear. Take a look!

Rap star Nicki Minaj sent her fans into a frenzy earlier today by posting beautiful pregnancy pictures.

According to Nicki, the snaps were taken from a photo shoot when she was pregnant with her son, only known as “Papa Bear” as of press time.

Nicki and her husband, Kenneth Petty, welcomed Papa Bear in October 2020.

The rap star polled her fans and asked them if she should post the unreleased pictures of her pregnant with Papa Bear, and over 93% voted yes.

Although the pictures came out beautiful, Nicki Minaj admitted she was a little self-conscious about posting the pictures, where she is almost entirely nude.

“Honestly, most of the pregger pics (post Bey) had a floral vibe so I posted the Harajuku theme— which felt more unique to my journey,” Nicki Minaj explained.

“The other MAJOR reason was that this one felt so naked to me & during my pregnancy that made me feel rlly uncomfortable. 🙏🦄🎀😘🤰🏾” she told her fans.

As for Papa Bear, Nicki said he is coming along great. The toddler, who will be two in October, is an energetic, imaginative little boy.

“We were really praying for a boy & when we found out, we were just so overwhelmed with gratitude,” Nicki Minaj said. “Now he’s a cute lil KungFuPanda who also thinks he’s an elf who can fly 🥴 he literally did the “move” & tried to fly out of his playpen when I wouldn’t take him into the studio. 😂”

The Barbz were thrilled with Nicki Minaj’s latest update on her growing family.

“Nicki minaj’s face card will never be matched,” gushed one user, while another one added, “I just fell on my knees at the supermarket.”

Take a look at some more reactions to Nicki Minaj’s unreleased pregnancy photoshoot.

