Nicki Minaj Shares Adorable Video Of Son,”Papa Bear”

Nicki Minaj has been proudly showing off her family holiday pictures, including intimate footage of her baby boy enjoying his early years.

Nicki Minaj has taken some time away from her music career since starting a family with her husband, Kenneth Petty. Her priorities shifted after getting married and giving birth to a son last year, moving her focus onto the wellbeing of her family.

Nicki Minaj has been notoriously private regarding her son and is yet to announce his name, calling him “Papa Bear” publicly. However, in recent months the proud mother has shared some intimate family moments with her beloved fans.

Over the Christmas period, Nicki treated “The Barbs” to some adorable footage of Papa Bear playing with his gifts.

The rapper shared a video of her baby boy driving a kids-size Ferrari while waving and saying “hi” to the camera. Nicki captioned the post, “Merry Christmas papa bear/ Lil man”

In another video, Nicki Minaj showed off Papa Bear’s personalized license plate.

“I’m in dem cabinets. U babies neva there. Playin wit Tupperware. Plates say #PapaBEAR 🏎” she wrote.

Nicki Minaj Looks Back To The 2013 Billboard Awards

Although Nicki teased new music coming in 2022 no announcements have been made. She did however take to social media to reminisce on her iconic performance with Lil Wayne at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards.

“Ignore that move with the hands between the legs bent over. 😒 But listen,” she instructed. “That enunciation ain’t nuffin to be played with chile. You can understand every word right? ✅ #QueenTingz Them boots was heavy AF with like 5 inches on the heel. The night b4 I was in so much pain from tryna do all them squatting moves b4 stretching. 😩 I was like IM NOT GONNA B ABLE TO PERFORM OMG. we called a masseuse last minute to massage my legs but dat s### DID NOT WORK- I WAS IN SOOO MUCH PAIN during the actual performance. Anyway hi barbz. Love you 💋🎀🦄”