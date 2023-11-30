Nicki Minaj Puts Her Enemies On Notice Ahead Of “Pink Friday 2” Release

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj will release her new album “Pink Friday 2” on December 8, which happens to be her 41st birthday.

Nicki Minaj promoted her Pink Friday 2 album with a warning on Thursday (November 30). The Republic Records artist alerted anyone who was on her bad side to be prepared for payback when her new project drops.

“December 8th is COMING SOON,” Nicki Minaj wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “If you on my $h!t list, you will never EVER recover. The. Fkng. End. Man, it’s so much fun being a barb. Me when the clock strikes 12 on 12/08/23 & I get back AWWWLLLLL my licks.”

Nicki also asked her fans “how hard” they wanted her to go on Pink Friday 2’s release date in a social media poll. Thousands of her loyal Barbz voted, encouraging her to be as outrageous as possible.

Last night, Nicki added to the online hype for her album by saying it was beyond anything she could have imagined. Days earlier, she set high expectations for Pink Friday 2.

“It just dawned on me,” she wrote. “I am about to release one of the greatest albums of ALL TIME.

Pink Friday 2 will be Nicki’s first album since 2018’s Queen. She planned to drop the new project in October before pushing it back to November. Nicki eventually settled on a December 8 release date, which coincided with her 41st birthday.

Earlier this month, Nicki explained why Pink Friday 2 differed from her past releases in an interview with Vogue. She mentioned how she went back to the basics for the album.

“When I look back at a lot of my music, I’m like, Oh, my God, where was the me in it?” she told Vogue. “So for this album, I went back to the old game plan.”

Physical copies of Pink Friday 2 are available to pre-order on Nicki’s website. The signed CDs are already sold out.