Nicki Minaj Reacts To Elon Musk’s Unpopular New Twitter Restrictions 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj is among the many Twitter users struggling to adjust to the new view limits announced this weekend.

Like many Twitter users, Nicki Minaj is adjusting to the latest update from owner Elon Musk after the billionaire rolled out a new limit of viewing tweets.

Over the weekend, Twitter announced new restrictions on the number of tweets users can view each day. Initially verified accounts were limited to reading 6000 posts daily, while unverified account views were capped at 600. New unverified accounts were given a threshold of 300 each day.

Nicki Minaj frequently interacts with her fans online and took to Twitter to address the new limits.

“Planning out how I’ll use my 600 limit today,” the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” hitmaker announced. Among the online activities Nicki Minaj mapped out was promoting her upcoming album and interacting with her hardcore fans, or as she put it, “mush the barbz in they head.”

She also planned to “block & beat the duds while dissing them & cracking up laughing at my own jokes,” while “posting at least 1” NeNe Leakes gif.

Planning out how I’ll use my 600 limit today to promote the #Pinktape , mush the barbz in they head, block & beat the duds while dissing them & cracking up laughing at my own jokes, posting at least 1 nene GIF, call btchs my sons while being bossed around by #PapaBear Hmmm 💭 pic.twitter.com/5zwa9wSb8Q — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 2, 2023

When somebody pointed out Nicki Minaj has a higher limit due to her verified Twitter account, the NYC icon declared she doesn’t want special treatment.

“No….I’m the kind of Queen that likes to get right down in the dirt with her subjects, sir,” she replied. “The monarchy will also not tolerate any sorts of disrespect. Oh & sir…never turn your back on the Queen. Good Day.”

Elon Musk eventually increased the limits following immense backlash.

“Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k,” he announced before acknowledging the “irony” at the view count of his original tweet. His July 1 post has racked up over half a billion views in less than two days.