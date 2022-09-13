Nicki Minaj Reacts To PnB Rock’s Death: Rappers Are “Prey In A World Full Of Predators”  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj said it’s time to remind rappers how much of a target they are after PnB Rock was killed during a robbery in L.A. on Monday.

Nicki Minaj shared her concern for rappers after PnB Rock was tragically gunned down at an L.A. Chicken & Waffles on Monday (Sept. 12).

The NYC rapper fired off a series of tweets sharing her condolences and warning artists they exist “in a world full of predators.”

“After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick.”

Nicki Minaj spoke after news broke that PnB Rock’s girlfriend shared the location of a restaurant where she and the rapper were having lunch on her Instagram Story. After receiving some backlash, Nicki doubled down on her previous remarks.

“Yup. Ima say what I want. As a RAPPER & as a MOTHER,” she continued. “I know 1st hand how these guys feel coming from the streets then being able to provide for their moms. My heart is hurting for the MOTHERS OF THESE KIDS that tried to make something better of their lives!!! LETS EDUCATE ASAP!!!”

“The ppl around these rappers gain so much,” Nicki Minaj added. “It’s time to start really reminding them over & over!!! At least TRY to put your foot down if you CARE! Tell them!!! You’re not loved like you think you are!!! You’re prey!!!! In a world full of predators!!!! What’s not clicking???!!!

PnB Rock – Fendi feat. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz

Nicki Minaj defended her right to discuss her former collaborator’s murder, claiming her comments could save lives.

“Y’all r not the ones that be bawling crying after you just worked with or just spoke to ONE OF YOUR OWN!!!!! I BELONG TO THIS S###. IMA FKNG SPEAK ON IT!!!! If it gets attention from y’all being ignorant than so be it!!! At least it’ll save lives. FOH.” She added, “And I truly do not care who’s ever mad.”

Check out her comments below.