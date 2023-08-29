Nicki Minaj Reflects On Justin Combs Sweet 16 Date: “Puffy And Misa Was So Mad At Me” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj revealed she was “so mad at myself,” for being so late for their date, blaming her tardiness on her outfits.

Nicki Minaj took a walk down memory lane with Diddy’s son Justin “Prince” Combs, reminiscing about the time the Hip-Hop superstar was his sweet 16 date.

The “Pound Town 2” hitmaker was chatting with fans on Instagram Live Monday (August 28) about her upcoming single when Combs appeared in the comments. “I went to your sweet 16 with you,” she recalled. While Combs recalled, “it was a movie,” Nicki Minaj revealed the date left his parents heated because she turned up so late.

“I know I was mad late,” she said. “I just knew that Puffy and Misa was so mad at me. Like, I really could feel it.”

However, Nicki Minaj added that she was “so mad at myself,” explaining her lateness was down to her outfits.

“All of the dresses that I had been trying on that day, I hated every single one,” she said. “I felt horrible y’all, I felt really horrible.”

Not only was she his date, but Nicki Minaj also performed at Justin Comb’s 16th birthday in New York back in 2010. The “Prince of New York”-themed bash was filmed for MTV’s “My Super Sweet 16” and also featured Lil Kim, Trey Songz, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, Fabolous and other celebs.

“I had a great time,” Minaj added. “He was so fun and funny and very cute too, you know what I’m saying.”

She also questioned who Combs’ girlfriend was and what she made of their date.“I know she probably was really mad. Why he do that?” she asked. “Why he ain’t take her on his sweet 16? That’s a memorable time.”

Nicki Minaj Previews New Single

Elsewhere on Monday (August 28), Nicki Minaj announced a release date for her new single “Last Time I Saw You.” The highly anticipated song arrives on Friday, September 1. Listen to a snippet below.