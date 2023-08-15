Nicki Minaj Threatens To Drop “Pink Friday 2” This Week After Critic Questions Rap Credentials  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj threatened to release a rap song and her entire Pink Friday 2 album after clapping back at a fan who criticized her rapping skills and her newly released song snippet.

The NYC icon teased a new track on Instagram Live Sunday night (August 13) ahead of the release of her highly anticipated upcoming album, due November 13. While some fans gushed over the snippet, not everybody loved the new pop-leaning track.

“When rapping didn’t work they go for pop,” wrote one user on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

However, Nicki Minaj caught wind of the post and hit back in response, slamming the critic while listing her rap accolades.

“Red Ruby = highest debut for a solo female rap song in 2023,” she began. “Surprise drop released with no video, radio, playlisting, no SNIPPETS til night b4. SFG = still the last rap song to debut @ #1. Broke 25 year Spotify & billboard record. SFG = last rap song to GO #1. Barbie World= STILL top 10 for 4 weeks GLOBALLY (drill beat y’all laughed at). Princess Diana = charting on hot 100 for 16 weeks.”

The impressive achievements continued as Minaj was just warming up and kept the receipts coming.

“Pound Town 2 – no video, no performance, surprise drop = been on hot 100 several weeks,” she added. “PINK FRIDAY = THE PINKPRINT TO “GOING POP” SUPERBASS, MOMENT 4 LIFE, Check it out, Save Me, Last chance, etc. 2nd album = STARSHIPS, POUND THE ALARM, VAVAVOOM, TURN ME ON, (disowned by the rap critics who years later were shamelessly paid off). PINK FRIDAY 2 = your worst phkn nightmare. It makes me so happy to know the jealousy is oozing through your ugly bussy.”

Despite the criticism over the “pop” cut, Nicki Minaj also revealed the song, titled “Last Time That I Saw You,” also includes a rap verse.

“Wait til u hear the RAP on that!” she declared before adding the track has “One writer. ONE.”

She concluded, “Lastly, I don’t do diff genres. Hoe i AM a genre. THEE genre.”

Check out her response below.

Red Ruby = highest debut for a solo female rap song in 2023 ( surprise drop released with no video, radio, playlisting, no SNIPPETS til night b4 🤣



SFG = still the last rap song to debut @ #1. Broke 25 year Spotify & billboard record.



SFG = last rap song to GO #1.



Barbie… https://t.co/L7yUsXkDX3 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2023

In a follow-up post, Nicki Minaj threatened to drop the entire Pink Friday 2 album to silence the critics. She issued a poll with the options “Green light gang go,” and “Red light muva chill.”

“SAY I WONT HURT FEELINGS RIGHT NOW W/A RAP SNIPPET!” she declared. “SAY I WONT DROP THIS WHOLE ALBUM THIS FRIDAY. SAYYYYITTTTTTTTTT!!!!! SAY UNCLE B!CH!!!!!!!!!”