Nicki Minaj Responds To Fans Wanting Her To Turn Her Instagram Comments Back On

The Barbz want to be able to interact with the star on IG.

At the moment, many of Nicki Minaj’s Instagram followers are not able to write comments on her posts. Minaj has limited who can respond under her IG picture and videos.

In contrast, most people can still interact with Nicki Minaj on another social media platform. One Twitter user questioned the Queens, New York native about her Instagram page.

“Can you open your comments on Instagram? So we can comment on your page queen @NICKIMINAJ,” tweeted the Nicki Minaj stan account @nickishiatus.

Nicki Minaj quote-tweeted the Barb and added, “Babe no. I see all the tweets asking me to. I see y’all telling me the benefits, etc. Thanks, guys. ♥️😘.”

Babe no. I see all the tweets asking me to. I see y’all telling me the benefits, etc. thanks guys. ♥️😘 https://t.co/xgRYm9aSHC — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 30, 2021

It has been an up and down year for Nicki Minaj. She scored another Top 5 entry on the Billboard 200 chart with the re-released Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape and a Top 20 hit as a guest feature on Bia’s “Whole Lotta Money (Remix).” 2011’s “Super Bass” was finally certified Diamond.

However, Nicki Minaj found herself at the center of controversy more than once in 2021. The 38-year-old emcee faced significant backlash after tweeting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine. Minaj also got caught up in a “blackfishing” scandal involving Pop singer Jesy Nelson.

Plus, Jennifer Hough is suing Nicki Minaj and her partner, Kenneth Petty. Hough claims the couple and their associates have engaged in harassment and threatening behavior in an attempt to get her to recant her story of being raped by Petty in 1994. Minaj has not publicly addressed the lawsuit.