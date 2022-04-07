Nicki Minaj Reveals Hilarious Adele Impersonation On “Carpool Karaoke”

Nicki Minaj displayed her spot-on British accent, played the clarinet, rapped a freestyle, and spoke candidly about life in the spotlight.

Nicki Minaj proved a stellar guest for the return of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment on The Late Late Show after a two-year absence.

The rap icon was trending No.1 on Twitter as viewers tuned in and clips began to circulate. One that garnered the most attention was a spot-on Adele impersonation.

Nicki Minaj is well known for her alter-egos, including her self-professed favorite, Brit, Roman Zolanski. However, it turns out her impression of British pop superstar Adele is scarily accurate and hilarious at the same time.

Nicki Does Adele

“People pay for these sort of viral moments, you know what I mean?!” Minaj said, mimicking Adele’s voice.

Nicki Minaj with an impersonation of Adele on Carpool Karaoke.😭 #NICKICARPOOL https://t.co/56HvitgJHJ pic.twitter.com/rJ5BZeRQrF — Minaj Hubᴺᴹ (@MinajHub) April 7, 2022

When Corden asked her opinion of Adele’s rendition of Minaj’s “Monster” verse in a previous segment she replied: “It made me so, so happy. She embodied Nicki Minaj!”

James Corden also showed off his beatbox skills while Nicki rapped a freestyle. “You did good though,” she told him. “On the white scale, it wasn’t that white.”

why isn't this freestyle on spotify yet #NICKICARPOOL pic.twitter.com/wJNVeyDMbO — The Late Late Show | #NICKICARPOOL DROPS TONIGHT (@latelateshow) April 7, 2022

Elsewhere during the segment, Nicki Minaj opened up about her struggles with anxiety and facing public scrutiny.

“I think when I was younger, probably my more natural state was to be more confident. But I think when you are a woman and you’re in the public eye all the time, if you’re not careful, you can become less confident because you’re being constantly scrutinized,” she said. She also explained that chewing ice relieves her anxiety. “It’s not natural for a human being to just always feel like everyone’s critiquing them.”

In contrast, Nicki felt “an amazing sense of freedom” at the start of her career because “nobody gave a f###” about what she was doing. “It goes from that to the complete, complete opposite,” she revealed. “If I blink my eye wrong, they’ll have a story made up about why I blinked my eye that way,” she said. Watch it below.

Nicki Minaj Carpool Karaoke

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, Nicki Minaj flaunted her curvaceous rear end wearing just a thong to promote her latest merch drop. She quoted lyrics from “Do We Have A Problem” featuring Lil Baby in the caption, unveiling the new merch.