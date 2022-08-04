Nicki Minaj Says Store Cashier Mistook Her For Trina  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj shared her surprise at hearing the store clerk’s favorite song of hers was “the one with Trick Daddy.”

Nicki Minaj is undoubtedly a Hip-Hip icon and a superstar of world renown who cannot step outside in public without being recognized by fans across the globe.

Fans of the NYC rapper caused chaos during a trip overseas as they clambered for a glimpse of their hero. Cops had to intervene ahead of Nicki Minaj’s headline set at the U.K.’s Wireless Festival in London last month. The Barbz surged the barriers outside the venue, and surrounding streets had to be closed amid the mayhem.

Then, cops cancelled an impromptu meet and greet in London following the festival. Authorities had safety concerns after too many fans showed up. Again, London police attempted to control the crowd, closing off local roads. Despite escorting Nicki Minaj to safety, their efforts were in vain, and they shut down the meet and greet.

Nicki Minaj Details Meeting With “Fan”

However, it appears there are still some people who aren’t entirely sure who the rapping superstar is. The ”Bussin” hitmaker recalled a story from a recent shopping trip where she was spotted by a fan, or rather a fan of Trina, who mistook Nicki Minaj for the Miami rapper.

Nicki was waiting patiently for her turn to pay for her shopping inside a store when she encountered the enthusiastic fan.

“The man at the register, he start looking at me like, you know, he didn’t want to kind of like, blow my cover,” said the rapper. “So, I lean in ’cause it’s clear that he’s trying to tell me something and I don’t want to talk to you. So, he goes—and he was so serious but so excited, so I’m like, ‘Of course, global icon superstar.’ I’m thinking in my head, it’s okay.”

Nonetheless, what happened next came as a complete surprise to Nicki Minaj. “He leans in, and with all seriousness, he said, ‘I been listening to you all day,'” she explained. However, he wasn’t referring to Nicki, who said he told her his favorite track was “the one with Trick Daddy,” making it most likely he was talking about Trina – who incidentally looks nothing like Nicki Minaj. Check out her video below.