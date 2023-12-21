Nicki Minaj Secures Most No.1 Albums For Female Rapper

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj has become the female rapper with the most chart-topping albums in history.

The rapper’s new album Pink Friday 2 has debuted at No.1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, launching with 228,000 equivalent album units.

The release is Minaj’s third chart-topping album, following 2010’s Pink Friday and 2012’s Roman Reloaded, which makes her the female rapper with the most No. 1 albums in history and breaks her previous tie with Foxy Brown.

Billboard confirmed Pink Friday 2 also had the biggest sales week for any album released by a female rapper so far in the 2020s.

The new album features contributions from Drake, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Future, Murda Beatz, and Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator, Finneas.

On December 11, the star announced a world tour in support of Pink Friday 2, which will see Nicki Minaj perform shows in the U.S., Europe, and the UK.