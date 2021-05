Nicki Minaj has everyone talking over a cryptic post to her tens of millions of followers on social media earlier today.

The Barbs are happy because their queen has returned.

Nicki Minaj fans are celebrating as the “Super Bass” rapper posts for the first time in months on her social media. But don’t think she emerged because she wanted to show fans what she did for mother’s day!

She captioned the two-flick post, “F R I D A Y.”

Rocking her signature pink, Nicki appeared a little less matronly than one might expect a new mother to appear.

Perhaps, wanting to show her bounce back, Nicki is poised on her blushed-quilter desk with Chanel candy decorations where a less fabulous executive would have a lamp or stapler.

Covering up the most private parts of her body, which we are sure is also kinds of sickening, are two fuzzy pillows. She also was wardrobed in platinum jewelry and drippy rose crocs.

THE QUEEN IS BACK!

Her last post was January 9, only days after giving birth to her first child. Now, she may be giving birth to something else on Friday and fans believe that might be music.

New life, whether that be her hubby, baby, or a project, is needed for Nicki Minaj.

Especially since her father, Robert Miraj, was killed after being run down in a hit-and-run accident almost a month after she became a mother.

Many believe his death was a huge fact in her social media silence.