Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Marley Green was forced to apologize to Minaj, admit she fabricated the story and refrain from mentioning the rapper and cocaine or she’ll be slapped with a fine.

Nicki Minaj has reportedly settled her 2022 lawsuit against vlogger Marley Green, who goes by “Nosey Heaux” on social media.

Minaj filed the lawsuit after Green accused the rapper of being a “cokehead” and other outrageous claims. According to court documents shared by reporter Meghann Cuniff, Green was forced to apologize to Minaj, admit she fabricated the story and refrain from mentioning Minaj and cocaine or she’ll be slapped with a fine.

In the settlement, Green conceded never had any evidence of Nicki Minaj using or abusing cocaine or any other illicit drug. Consequently, she must refrain from talking about Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, or their child. She also can’t re-tweet anything that paints Minaj in a negative light. If Green breaches the agreement, she’ll have to pay Minaj $50,000 for each violation.

“‘Heaux acknowledges and admits that (a) any and all statements which she has ever made about Maraj using and/or abusing cocaine were false,” the docs read. ““Heaux hereby apologizes…” Green has agreed to never say anything about Minaj being “engaged in conduct which reflects poorly on Maraj’s integrity.”

Nicki Minaj filed the defamation lawsuit against Marley Green in September 2022. She alleged Green had made derogatory and false statements about her, including the cocaine allegation. The lawsuit sought damages for the harm caused to Minaj’s reputation. Minaj and her legal team stated that Green’s remarks were baseless and intended to tarnish her public image.

Green responded to Nicki Minaj’s defamation lawsuit by denying the allegations and standing by her statements. Green argued that her comments were protected under free speech and claimed she was being unfairly targeted for expressing her opinions. She also stated that Minaj was using her platform and influence to intimidate and silence critics.

Green initially didn’t back down and maintained she had the right to voice her thoughts and opinions, even if they were controversial. Her response framed the lawsuit as an attempt by a powerful celebrity to suppress dissenting voices.

After Green’s response, Minaj and her legal team took further steps to pursue the case. They doubled down on their claims, emphasizing that Green’s statements weren’t just opinions but false and defamatory allegations that caused harm to Minaj’s reputation. Minaj’s team sought to demonstrate that Green’s remarks were made with malicious intent and without any factual basis.

Minaj’s lawyers continued to push for damages and possibly a court-ordered retraction of the statements. Their actions sent a strong message about the consequences of making defamatory statements, particularly against public figures like Minaj. The legal proceedings highlighted Minaj’s commitment to protecting her reputation and holding those accountable, who she believed were spreading harmful falsehoods.