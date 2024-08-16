Nicki Minaj Recruits Cardi B’s Enemy For Second Leg Of Gag City Tour

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj announced the openers for her Pink Friday 2 World Tour’s second leg on Friday (August 16). The diamond-selling rapper enlisted Tyga and Bia, who released a Cardi B diss track two months ago, for the Gag City Reloaded Tour.

“#GagCityReloaded will be a beautiful, magical dream come true,” Minaj wrote on Instagram. “Better than the 1st half & that wasn’t easy to do. New looks, set list changes, other secrets, ummmm new music? Lemme think about it. Thank you to the team doing this with me again. They’re simply the best. To the guest artists who will come out in their cities, thank you in advance; and to these 3 TALENTS (who I have so much love & respect for) for taking the G6 to #GAGCITY just for the Barbz & me. @tyga @bia @skillibeng. THANK YOU!!!!!!!!”

She added, “Barbz, we’ve already made history prior to LEG 2. TOP 10 in HIPHOP TOURS OF ALL TIME already. To everyone who came out on the first leg to support: GOD BLESS YOU. I LOVE YOU. I DO. Come back.”

Nicki’s booking of Bia added a new wrinkle to the Harajuku Barbie’s longstanding issues with Cardi B. Bia enraged Cardi B by allegedly spreading infidelity rumors. Cardi B threatened to sue Bia.

“I’ma sue you and you got to come with receipts,” Cardi B declared. “And not social media receipts, court receipts. I will get every little f###### red penny that you ever f###### make b####. Every money that you make off your publishing. So, find something safe to do.”

Bia responded by releasing the diss track “SUE MEEE?” in June.

“Put it on your hubby since you love lying on your vows/I write all my verses, I can do this s### for hours/I be damned I let a n#### f### a b#### inside my house/Your money long and you split that, your n#### saying that’s ours,” Bia rapped.

Cardi B hasn’t filed a lawsuit against Bia as of yet.