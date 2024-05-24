Nicki Minaj Thanks Barbz By Adding Dates To Her History-Making Tour

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj announced a second leg of U.S. dates for her Pink Friday 2 World Tour on Friday (May 24). The diamond-selling rapper attributed the tour’s expansion to the success of its first leg.

“We did it, Barbz,” she wrote on social media. “The first US leg of the #PinkFriday2 #GAGCITY TOUR was SO SUCCESSFUL, I was offered a 2nd leg beginning in SEPTEMBER. Sign up now & tkts will go on sale in a few more days. Wow. Wow. Wow. Wow. God is good. Don’t you ever give up. You got this. let’s go!!!!!!! #NickiAnnouncement.”

Nicki did not reveal the venues and exact dates for her additional concerts, but her website lists the cities where she will perform later this year. The second leg includes Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco, among others.

The Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour is already the highest-grossing tour for a female rapper. It reportedly grossed $67 million and sold 439,000 tickets.

Nicki’s tour began in Oakland on March 1. The first run of North American shows concluded in Oklahoma City on May 13.

The European leg of the tour kicked off in Amsterdam on Thursday (May 23). Nicki will perform in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Sweden and more during her overseas shows, which end in Belgium on July 14.