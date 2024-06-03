Cardi B Alleges Bia Tried To Silence Her With Video Proof She Cheated On Offset 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B claims a producer who’s friends with Offset told her Bia said she would “post the video” if Cardi responded to her diss.

Cardi B claims she learned Bia was shopping a sex tape of her and somebody other than her husband, Offset, to force the NYC rapper not to respond to her diss track.

During an Instagram Live over the weekend, Cardi claimed that a mutual friend of hers and Offset’s contacted her team, warning about a salacious gossip. “There’s this rumor going around that there’s a sex tape of Cardi,” she recalled before denying the existence of any such recording.

“I’ll pay somebody a million dollars cash,” Cardi B added. “Don’t even send it to my phone, put it on social media, put it out.”

Cardi B was told the rumor came from Bia, who “showed the video” to a producer who’s close friends with Offset, and another rapper.

The producer denied seeing the video but claimed “she’s gonna post the video,” if Cardi B responds to her diss track. The producer confirmed it was Bia making the claims.

Cardi says Bia tried blackmailing her with a sex tape stemming from Nicki Minaj



Cardi also provided several receipts proving she contacted Bia directly after several heated exchanges and they last were in good terms#cardi #cardib #bia #nickiminaj pic.twitter.com/AoFH39epJg — Big Tooley 😈 (@bigtooley_) June 2, 2024

Cardi B Said She Discovered It Was Bia “All Along”

Nonetheless, Cardi B still wasn’t convinced and thought somebody was “trying to be messy between me and her” by stirring up the existing tension. “Something ain’t adding up,” she explained.

However, the Grammy Award winner said the penny finally dropped after she subbed Bia on the “Wanna Be” remix. Cardi claimed Bia “felt some type of way” after hearing the song and said a friend sent her an unreleased diss from Bia. Cardi played a snippet of the track, which repeated the cheating allegations.

“So you was going around telling people that is close to my n#### that I’m f###### on n#####,” Cardi exclaimed. “I thought that it was somebody trying to be messy, trying to start some s### between me and you. But now that I see the fake diss record that you trying to put out, that was you all along.”

Furious about the cheating allegations, Cari B threatened to sue Bia. “I will get every little f###### red penny that you ever f###### make b####. Every money that you make off your publishing. So find something safe to do,” she added.

Meanwhile, Bia dropped a different Cardi B diss just hours after the Instagram Live. “’SUE ME’ ??? That’s not hip hop,” Bia captioned her post.