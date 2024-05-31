Bia Trolls Cardi B With Offset Quotes Following “Wanna Be” Diss 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bia is trolling Cardi B using Offset quotes after the NYC rapper dissed her on the remix of GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be.”

The bad blood has been brewing between the pair for some time, and Cardi even promised to “show ya something,” earlier this year after they traded subliminals. On Friday (May 31), she hopped on the “Wanna Be” remix with a message for the “Whole Lotta Money” hitmaker.

“Guess I’m a teacher since you wanna sub me/She did what? Had no idea/Thought she was on the shelf, IKEA/Hope she talk like that when I see her/B#### please, don’t nobody wanna be ya,” Cardi B raps on the track.

“Please ain’t nobody wanna be her/bia” wait Cardi B clocked her😭.. pic.twitter.com/i6yIiXhtks — 𝖇 (@BardisMedia) May 31, 2024

However, just hours after the song was released, Bia fired off some shots on X (Twitter), borrowing a line from Cardi B’s husband, Offset, on Gunna’s “Prada Dem.” “ION SEE THE CAP I GO RAY CHARLES BLIND,” she wrote, seemingly insinuating Cardi was lying.

Bia also appeared to quote a lyric from Offset’s “Clout,” which features Cardi B, although slightly fluffed the line. “BITCHS IS WACK. BITCHS IS TRASH,” she wrote. “I SHOULD HANG BITCHS RIGHT OVER MY KNEE, THE WAY I BE PUTTIN MY BELT TO THEY ASSSSSSSS.”

In a follow-up post, Bia added, “B#### you don’t want me in the booth I’m REALLY like that.” Before signing off, she shared a viral clip featuring battle rapper Yoshi G implying Cardi B “crashed out.”

Last year, Bia denied having any issues with Cardi B despite rumors her collab with Cardi B caused a rift.

“I didn’t switch up on anybody because I don’t know Cardi in real life,” Bia said. “I’ve never met Cardi, we’ve never had a conversation. Like, I don’t have no issues with her, it’s all love, but I don’t know her.”

Nonetheless, they traded jabs earlier this year after fans accused Cardi B of biting Bia’s style.