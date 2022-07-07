Nicki Minaj Shares Family Photos After Her Husband Gets Sentenced For Not Registering As A Sex Offender

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kenneth Petty finds out how he will spend the next several years of his life.

Apparently, Nicki Minaj wants the world to know she is unbothered about the breaking news connected to her household. This week, Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, found out his sentence for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Reports surfaced overnight that a judge sentenced Kenneth Petty to one year of home confinement. He also received three years probation and a $55,000 fine.

As social media users began discussing Petty’s case, Nicki Minaj hopped on Instagram to share some photos of her family. The images included Kenneth Petty and the couple’s son.

Some observers took Nicki Minaj’s Instagram post as a message that she would stand by her man despite his legal troubles. Minaj reportedly married Kenneth Petty in October 2019.

Prior to tying the knot with the superstar, then-New York resident Kenneth Petty was convicted of attempted rape in 1995. Jennifer Hough accused Petty of assaulting her in1994 when she was 16 years old.

In March 2021, authorities charged Kenneth Petty with failure to register as a sex offender after moving into Nicki Minaj’s California home. Petty pled guilty to the charge later that year.

Nicki Minaj may be dealing with some personal issues at the moment, but the New York City native is still staying active with her music career. After hitting the stage at the 2022 Essence Music Festival, the leader of the Barbz will head to the United Kingdom for the Wireless Festival on July 10.