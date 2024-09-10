Nicki Minaj Shows Love To Kendrick Lamar After Unleashing On JAY-Z Over Super Bowl  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj clarified that fans don’t have to choose sides after venting about Kendrick Lamar performing at Super Bowl LIX.

Nicki Minaj is clarifying that her fierce defense of Lil Wayne does not take away from Kendrick Lamar after she launched a furious rant over the Super Bowl LIX headline performer.

After learning that K. Dot was selected for the coveted spot, Minaj unleashed a livid tirade, subbing Hov in a string of tweets, implying his “hatred” for her, Drake and Birdman led to him “punishing” Lil Wayne.

However, Nicki Minaj followed up with a clarification post, stating that fans don’t have to choose between Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne.

“You can love & respect Kendrick and still love & respect Wayne,” she wrote on Monday (September 9). “Even Kendrick loves & respects Wayne. Every real rapper loves & respects Wayne.”

When someone suggested that she was doing damage control after receiving a call from Republic Records, Minaj set the record straight, insisting she speaks her mind regardless.

“LOLLLLL they did? Today?” she questioned. “If they did call me I def didn’t get the call chi. Maybe they left a vm. You must rlly not know Oniqua hungry pie. this rly just shows that you’re caged & have never been able to simply do & say as you please w/o any fear (other than the fear of GOD) stopping you”

LOLLLLL they did? Today? If they did call me I def didn’t get the call chi. Maybe they left a vm. You must rlly not know Oniqua hungry pie. 🥧 this rly just shows that you’re caged & have never been able to simply do & say as you please w/o any fear (other than the fear of GOD)… https://t.co/NVM64Hr79S — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 9, 2024

Young Money CEO Birdman also got in the act with a trio of tweets vowing to get respect.

While Lil Wayne is yet to comment publicly on the news, he previously spoke about headlining Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. Wayne revealed he was “praying” to get the call in one interview and said “this is my moment” in another.