Nicki Minaj Sings And Raps To Son All Day

Rap star Nicki Minaj explained the special relationship she has with her son on the latest episode of “Carpool Karaoke!”

Nicki Minaj sings and raps to her toddler son all day long.

During “Carpool Karaoke” on “The Late Late Show” with James Corden, the “Anaconda” hitmaker shared that she makes up melodies for her little boy, whom she welcomed with husband Kenneth Petty in 2020, all the time.

“(Motherhood) plays a huge part (in feeling at ease). When I look at my son, I’m just magically in love. He just makes me laugh, makes me smile, makes me happy. He’s just so cute and cuddly,” Nicki Minaj smiled. “I rap and sing to him all the time. I just make up melodies all day.”

Amid singing some of her biggest tracks alongside James and showing off her Adele impression, the star also reflected on the ups and downs of being in the public eye.

“I think when I was younger, my more natural state was to be more confident. But I think when you’re a woman, and you’re in the public eye all the time if you’re not careful, you can become less confident because you’re being constantly scrutinized. I just don’t think it’s natural. It’s not natural for a human being to feel like everyone’s critiquing them,” the 39-year-old mused. “(When I was starting out) I had this amazing sense of freedom because nobody gave a s**t about what I was doing. I could get away with anything.”

“And then it goes from that to the complete, complete opposite. If I blink my eye wrong, they’ll have a story made up about why I blinked my eye that way,” Nicki Minaj added. “Whenever I am off of social media, and I take that s**t off my phone, I have just this enormous sense of peace. And then you realize what really matters.”