Nicki Minaj Launches Sneaker Collection, Barbs Go Nuts

Nicki Minaj launched her first-ever sneaker collection with Loci, and her fans love the stylish and sustainable designs.

Nicki Minaj has announced the launch of her first sneaker collection and the barbs are going wild over her latest business venture.

The rapper/mogul took to Instagram on April 12 to announce the launch, sharing pics of the collection captioned simply: “LØCI sneaker collection available now.”

Nicki Minaj has teamed up with Loci, a sustainable sneaker and clothing brand, to release a collection consisting of 11 designs.

Her signature pink features heavily, but there are also other colorways, including blue, red and white.

The Nicki Minaj x Loci collection “epitomizes Nicki’s bold and vibrant style,” according to a statement on the brand’s website.

Period! The fact you make your stuffs affordable is everything. Unlike some other artists who will milk out their fans😭🤣 — Pappy Bear🐻. (@OnikaPwesh) April 12, 2024

Available in men’s and women’s sizes, it blends “high-fashion chic” with a street-style aesthetic.

The sneakers are made from non-food grade corn and other recycled materials. Prices range from $185 to $200 and each shoe features a Nicki Minaj stamp on the tongue.

The various designs are inspired by Minaj’s debut studio album Pink Friday, and her latest release, Pink Friday 2.

The 12-time Grammy-nominated musician first teased her sneaker collaboration in late March.

Alongside a clip shared to her Instagram page, she wrote that designing her own line was “an absolute dream come true.”

Nicki Minaj recently made history by hitting the milestone of the highest-grossing tour by a female rapper of all time with her “Pink Friday 2” tour.

The tour has officially grossed a record-setting $34.9 million from fewer than 20 shows.